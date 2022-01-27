Mahalie Mullen

Mahalie Spruill Mullen

ELIZABETH CITY - Mahalie Spruill Mullen departed from this earthly life on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Celebration of life service will take place on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12 o'clock Noon at the Moyock Middle School Moyock, North Carolina. Viewing will take place on Friday from 4 to 7 PM at the funeral home. Mahalie was a faithful member Christian Home Missionary Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Mahalie Mullen leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Camilla Sutton (David) and LaDonna H. Prentice (Donterrell); one son, Dexter Bright; brother, John Henry Spruill (Gwendolyn); 17 grand children; and a host of great-grandchildren, in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by two children, Marvin Bright and Bridgett Bright.

