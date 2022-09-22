Marcella E. Faulhaber

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 93F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 7 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Marcella Elspeth McLoughlin Faulhaber, age 89, of Moyock, NC died on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at her home. Born in Brooklyn, NY on February 27, 1933 to the late James Bernard McLoughlin and Jane Caddeus Young McLoughlin, she was the widow of Joseph David Faulhaber, Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Jane Elspeth Wilson of Grandy, NC and Lynn Ellen Bolles (Walter James Bolles, Sr.) of Moyock, NC; seven grandchildren, Timmy (Krissy), William (Jamie), Kenneth (Kaitlyn), Cameron Lynn Bolles, Walter James Bolles, Jr. (Sonia Oakley), and Carmen Sprague; and eleven great-grandchildren, Tori, Mya, Ariana, Kylin, Kyara, Emma Jane, Connor, Joey, Johnny, Kyari, Annika Marie Oakley; and one great-great grandchild, Elaina. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sons, Joseph David Faulhaber, III and Karl Faulhaber; a grandson, Joseph “Joey” Xavier Bolles; and a brother, Adrian Jeanguenin. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. The family will greet friends in the lobby of the funeral home immediately following the service. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Faulhaber family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Faulhaber’s name to The Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th Street, Lincoln, NE 68507 or online at www.shop.arborday.org/donations.
