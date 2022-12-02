Marcia Goodman

Marcia A. Goodman

ELIZABETH CITY - Marcia A. Goodman passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in her Elizabeth City home, following a lengthy illness. She was born November 1, 1942 in Butler, PA, the daughter of Robert W. Plyler, Sr., and Lucille Walsh Plyler. She was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education, and of East Carolina University with a Master of Science degree in Education.

