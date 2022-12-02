Marcia Goodman

ELIZABETH CITY - Marcia A. Goodman passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in her Elizabeth City home, following a lengthy illness. She was born November 1, 1942 in Butler, PA, the daughter of Robert W. Plyler, Sr., and Lucille Walsh Plyler. She was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education, and of East Carolina University with a Master of Science degree in Education.
Married to a Coast Guard officer, she spent her early years teaching near Coast Guard bases in Florida, Texas, Michigan, and Alaska, before settling permanently in Elizabeth City in 1973, where she taught at Central Elementary School and Northside Elementary School. One of her favorite experiences was to encounter former students in public settings, where they told her how much they valued her care for them as a teacher.
Ms. Goodman was an active member of City Road United Methodist Church, where she served on several boards and committees, and participated in the quilting group, which made handmade quilts to be donated to children in hospital situations. She was a member of Alpha Sigma Tau social sorority and Alpha Delta Kappa Education Sorority.
She is survived by a son, Michael Eric (Jessica) Orr of Sugarland, TX, and a daughter, Jody Lynn (Jeffrey) Needham of Greensboro, NC and by seven grandchildren: Rebecca Orr of CA, Sarah Orr (Jesse) Laney, of NE and Michael Jacob Orr, Keira Lyn Orr, and Kai Hudson Orr, of Sugarland, TX, and Brooklynn Needham of Greensboro, NC and Summer Needham of Raleigh, NC. Also, by a brother, Robert W. (Anne) Plyler, Jr. of Jamestown, NY, a niece and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and by an infant grandson, Zachary Christopher Orr. Also, by her devoted canine friend, Buffy.
A memorial service will be held at City Road United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 with Pastor Sylvia Collins-Ball officiating. Interment will be at Butler Memorial Park Mausoleum, Butler, PA where a memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roof Fund of City Road United Methodist Church, 511 N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Goodman family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
