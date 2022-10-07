Marcia Harrell

Marcia Stallings Harrell

CAMDEN - Marcia Stallings Harrell, age 83, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home. Born in Gates County, NC on December 10, 1938 to the late Talmadge Julian Stallings and Selma Rogerson Stallings, she was the wife of Ernest Ray Harrell.

