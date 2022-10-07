Marcia Harrell

CAMDEN - Marcia Stallings Harrell, age 83, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home. Born in Gates County, NC on December 10, 1938 to the late Talmadge Julian Stallings and Selma Rogerson Stallings, she was the wife of Ernest Ray Harrell.
Marcia worked with the local telephone company as an outside engineer for thirty-five years until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Sawyers Creek Baptist Church where she was very involved in church activities. Miss Marcia loved life and her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a fashionista with the greatest smile and had that rare ability to make all people feel that they were important. She enjoyed flowers and birds and liked to travel. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Cheri Garrett; a sister, Carol Maines; three grandchildren, Erik Burton (Whitney), Devin Colvin Bateman (Lloyd), and Colby Colvin; four great-grandchildren, Shyanne Burton, Christa Sipolt, Hunter Paige Burton, and Finnlee Burton; and the father of her children, Gerald Colvin.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Teri Jo Colvin; a son, Mark Allan "Big Head" Colvin; and her late husband, John White.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Sawyers Creek Baptist Church, 241 Sawyers Creek Road, Camden, NC, with Rev. Kevin Buzzard officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening, October 7, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Harrell family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
Memorial donations may be made to Sudan Shriners Childrens Hospital Fund, P.O. Drawer 12829, New Bern, NC 28561 annotated in the memory of John Q. White.
