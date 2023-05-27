...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Marcia Katrina Collier Parker, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2023, at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Marcia was born on November 25, 1942, in Orangeburg, SC. At the time of her passing, Marcia was 80 years old. Marcia had several jobs during her lifetime, most importantly, that of a loving mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, animals, and plants. In her free time, she would often do word search puzzles or watch New York Yankees baseball and college basketball. Marcia is survived by her children, Joseph P. Wallace, III, wife Lisa, of Elizabeth City, NC, Deborah Wallace McCardle of Mobile, AL, and Jeffery Paul Wallace, wife Melissa, of Mobile, AL; sisters, Sylvia Smith Loftus and Priscilla Davis; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her long-term companion, Glenn Ward. Marcia was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Collier, mother, Kathleen Evans Collier, sister, Patsy Ann Collier, and first husband, Joseph P. Wallace, Jr. The family will hold a private service to celebrate the life of Marcia at a later date. Marcia will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in the name of Marcia Parker to SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Wallace Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
