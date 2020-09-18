Margaret Ambrose

Margaret W. Ambrose
CAMDEN - Margaret Estelle Williams Ambrose, 90 of 123 Sawyer's Creek Road, Camden, NC died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living of Elizabeth City. She was born January 16, 1930 in Camden to the late George Henry Williams and Nora Lamb Williams and was the widow of Ralph Taft Ambrose. She worked as the Assistant Register of Deeds for Camden County and prior to that as a switchboard operator for the telephone company. She was a lifelong member of Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church where she sang in the adult choir since she was sixteen years old. She was also director of the youth choir. She served as president of the Belcross Homemakers' Club for many years and a 4-H leader.
She was a loving mother to her daughter, Lisa Ambrose (Chris) Krainiak of Wilmington, NC; two sons, Roger Sterling Ambrose (girlfriend Cheri Garrett) of Camden, NC, and Gary Lawrence Ambrose (Christine) of Camden, NC. She was a special "Nanny" to four grandchildren, Hayley K. Ward (Derek), Hannah K. Wilson (Ethen), Joshua Christopher Krainiak, and Hilary Ambrose Geddings (Ben); and two great grandsons, Robert Isaac Ward and Ronan Christopher Ward. She is also survived by many beloved nieces , nephews, and friends. She was pre-deceased by a sister, Dorothy Williams; two brothers, Lloyd Williams and Roy Williams; and a sister-in-law, Rebecca Williams.
Margaret loved God, her family, and traveling, having visited all fifty states. She enjoyed celebrating Cousins Day each month with her beloved cousins. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Waterbrooke Assisted Living, Albemarle Hospice, and her longtime caregiver, Melody Overton.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00 at Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Kevin Buzzard officiating. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church Parking Lot Fund, 241 Sawyer's Creek Road, Camden, NC 27921. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Ambrose family.