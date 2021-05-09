Margaret Ann Seagroves, age 75, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2021, in her Powells Point home surrounded by loved ones. Born to Armstead and Mittie Davenport Clifton of Creswell, NC, Margaret spent most of her life on the Outer Banks where she worked in both the insurance and restaurant industries. Her brothers Carl and Merle Clifton and daughters Sheila Key and Norma Ambrose Green predeceased Margaret. She is survived by her brothers Clyde and Steve Clifton and sister Nixie Patrick. Margaret also leaves behind her daughters Carla Thomas, Christy May (Tommy), and Frances Ambrose and son William “Buddy” Key (Kristi) as well as 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was a “mama” to many over her lifetime and will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her. Margaret will have a funeral service at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship located at 100 Beacon Drive in Kitty Hawk on Saturday, May 15 at 10 AM performed by Pastor Christopher Wilson. In addition, she will have a Celebration of Life at 5116 The Woods Road in Kitty Hawk from 1-4 PM the same day for close friends and family. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Grandy Family Medicine, Albemarle Hospice, Visiting Angels, extended family, and her many neighbors who helped us care for her the last several months. In lieu of cut flowers, flowering shrubs and perennials for a memorial garden are preferred. Donations to Currituck SPCA and Currituck Food Bank are also welcome. Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.