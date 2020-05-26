Margaret Breaux
CAMDEN - Margaret Elizabeth Bingaman Breaux, age 78, of Camden, NC died Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Sunbury, PA on May 5, 1942 to the late Eckert Isaac Samuel Bingaman and Mary Catherine Irene Hoffman Bingaman. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-one years, Delves Peter Breaux II. Margaret was an avid reader, especially of Stephen King, and loved chocolate. Her greatest joy was her grandkids and great grandkids. She was a much loved mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by a daughter, Colleen Breaux Gibbs and husband Matt of Bluffton, SC; a son, Delves Peter Breaux, III and wife Jessica of Elizabeth City, NC; six grandchildren, Katelyn Hicks, Delves Breaux, Elizabeth Breaux, Kiersten Gibbs, Emily Breaux, and Peter Breaux; two great grandchildren, Eli Brown and Raegan Hicks; two sisters, Erma Walter and Beverly Wise and a brother, Walter Bingaman. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Edna Bingaman and a brother, Robert Bingaman.
No service is planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to The Camden Food Pantry, c/o Camden United Methodist Church, 197 NC Hwy 343, Camden, NC 27921. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Breaux family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.