Mrs. Margaret C. Williams Skinner entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Mr. John T. Williams and Mrs. Corinthia Sherrod Williams. Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, October 2, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Ricky L. Banks as Eulogist. Interment will be in the Dove’s Landing Cemetery, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A public walk-through viewing will be on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are still required for all services. Mother Skinner leave to cherish her memories; one daughter, Henrietta S. Thornton and one son, William T. Skinner (Dorothy) both of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; one sister, Aileen Young, New York City; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. You may sign the on-line guest book at www.beachrivers.com Beach river funeral home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Skinner family.