Margaret Feirrera Johnson, 76, of South Mills, NC, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Johnson was born in Oakland, CA on October 17, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Alfred and Mollie Feirrera. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Phelps Johnson. Employed with Dixieland Speedway for many years, some of her greatest enjoyment included her love of bird watching and gardening. Surviving is her mother-in-law, Hilda Sawyer Mills; her son, George Johnson (wife, Bridget); two granddaughters, Kristen Caputo (husband, Matt) and Julianne Johnson; a nephew, Michael Johnson (wife, Lendy, and her brother, Phillip Yeaman); and a great-nephew, Liam Johnson. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.