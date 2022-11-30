...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Margaret H. Bland, 80, passed away at home in her sleep on November 18, 2022 in Moyock, NC. Born in Pasquotank County in 1942 to Rascoe Bond Hunt and Margaret Jane Little, she grew up in Elizabeth City and at the family cottage on the Outer Banks in Nags Head, with her sisters Constance and Janie and brother Henry. She attended Elizabeth City High School and Carolina School of Commerce. In 1962 she married William C. Banks, the father of her two daughters, and the family lived in Elizabeth City, Greenville, NC, Augusta, GA, and Virginia Beach, VA. Her second husband, Charles A. Bland, with whom she lived in Norfolk and Chesapeake, VA, passed away in 2020. Margaret worked as a process server for the City of Norfolk Sheriff’s Department and later in the Norfolk Cares Call Center, and she always spoke fondly of her co-workers and her job there. After retirement she moved to Moyock, NC, where she lived happily surrounded by pets for many years and cared for by her sister and brother-in-law, Janie and Noble Clemmer and daughter Melissa, who lived nearby. Margaret is survived by her sister Janie Clemmer, daughters Elizabeth Ivins Banks and Melissa Lynn Banks, and her two grandchildren Heather Lee Banks and Kyla Lynn Moreland. At her request no service will be held. Margaret would be pleased if you made donations in her memory to any facility that cares for stray animals. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Bland family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
