Margaret J. Jordan
BELVIDERE - Margaret J. Jordan, 88 of Belvidere, NC, departed from this earthly life on Thursday September 24, 2020 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Life Celebration Services for Mother Jordan will convene on Saturday October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ellis Temple Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC Her place of rest will be in the Perry Cemetery, Winfall, NC. A walk-through viewing will take place at the church on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. We will follow all COVID-19 guidelines as the funeral service will be limited for immediate family only.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: her children, Teressa Blanchard (Kenneth) of Belvidere, NC; Valerie Jackson (Linwood, Sr.), of Winfall, NC, Lynn Jordan of Chesapeake, VA, June Lightfoot of Elizabeth City, NC, Wyatt Jordan, Jr., (Betty) of Elizabeth City, NC, Elder Quinton Jordan, Sr., (Judy) of Hertford, NC and Joyce Lee (a niece she raised) of Winfall, NC; nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Mable Jordan of Belvidere, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends.
