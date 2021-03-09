Margaret Lane Matthews

Margaret Alice Dowdy Lane Matthews, 97 of 438 Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, NC died peacefully at her home Saturday, March 6, 2021. She was born November 24, 1923 in Currituck County to the late William Edmond Dowdy and Ruth Mae Crain Dowdy and the widow of Alfonso Falcon Lane, Sr. and David Wesley Matthews, Jr. She was a retired buyer from Belk’s Department Store and a member of Poplar Branch Baptist Church for seventy-three years. She loved Sunday School, classmates and her teacher, Geraldine Newsome, a long-time close friend. She attended several Bible study classes and loved going to the Senior Center in Currituck. She is survived by a stepdaughter, Ardis M. Cole of Chesapeake, VA; two sisters, Grace J. Cummins of IL, and Ruby L. Mostaka of OH; three granddaughters; two grandsons; several great grandchildren; two daughters-in-law, Janet Lane of Chesapeake, VA, and Rebecca Lane of Poplar Branch, NC; a former daughter-in-law and friend, Dottie Jordan of Aydlett, NC. She was predeceased by two sons, Eddie Troy Lane and James Michael Lane. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Tom Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Matthews family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
