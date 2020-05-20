Margaret Lilly

Margaret Ogle Huskey Lilly
ELIZABETH CITY - Margaret Ogle Huskey Lilly, 83, of W. Main Street, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 in her home.
Mrs. Lilly was born in Sevier County, TN, on August 21, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Archie Nelson and Hattie Mae King Ogle. A loving mother and "Nanny" to her family, she attended Symons Creek Tabernacle, was active with Relay for Life, and also volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Other enjoyments included playing shuffleboard in which she was a multi-trophy winner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Lilly; a son-in-law, Edward Adkins; sisters, Helen Sawyer, and Christine Farr; and by brothers, Frank, Ralph, Ted, James, Ronnie, John, and Eugene Ogle.
Surviving are her three daughters Linda H. Denny (Robert), Brenda H. Davis (Tom) and Sandra H. Adkins; a sister, Barbara Burgess (David); a brother, Donnie Ogle (Marge); seven grandchildren, Kellie, Heather, Sommer, David Jr., Kaytee, Chris, and Kelsey; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A memorial service for immediate family will be held Thursday in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. Inurnment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the home of her granddaughter, Sommer, 982 Chapanoke Road, Hertford.
Memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of Relay for Life.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.