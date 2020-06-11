Margaret Elizabeth Overton
HERTFORD - Margaret Elizabeth Overton, 88 of 1491 New Hope Road, Hertford, NC departed from this life on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton, NC.
Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, June11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel. COVID-19 restrictions are still in place.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: four children, Luther D. Overton, Jr., (Tyvonder) of Hertford, NC, Mickey T. Overton of Plainfield, NJ, Reginald C. Overton (Rhonda) of Raleigh, NC and Linda M. Carter of Newport News, VA; twelve grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends. The services will be streamed live at www.mitchellcares.com and there you can leave a message of condolence to the family. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the family.