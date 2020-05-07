Margaret Smith

Margaret Cox Smith
ELIZABETH CITY - Mrs. Margaret Cox Smith departed this life on April 30,2020. Margaret was born February 26,1930 to the late Ruben and Eliza Brown Cox. Burial will be at West lawn Cemetery. Margaret leaves to cherish her memories two surviving sisters Mrs. Hazel McClure(Doug), and Mrs. Carolyn Baker(David). Two sisters in law Mrs. Mary Cox and Mrs Vivian Simpson of Elizabeth as well as countless nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Stallings Funeral Home is serving the family.