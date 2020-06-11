Margaret Stanley

Margaret James Stanley
ELIZABETH CITY - Margaret James Stanley, age 92, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living. Born on June 2, 1928 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late George M. James and Elsie Burrus James, she was married to the late Roy Lee Stanley. Margaret was a 1945 graduate of Elizabeth City High School, was a member of Calvary Baptist Church from the 1950's until it dissolved and attended New Life Assembly of God Church. Margaret provided home care for elderly people in her community and also worked at Pell Paper and Box Company. She loved spending time with her family and was so very proud of all of them.
She is survived by a daughter, Peggy S. Bray (Bryan) of Elizabeth City, NC; two sons, James Stanley (Sharon) and George Stanley (Mildred) both of Elizabeth City, NC; six grandchildren, Bonnie Bray Sirry (Chris), Brittany Bray Taylor (C.J.), Lee Stanley, Eric Stanley (Megan), Nicholas Stanley and Alex Stanley; six great grandchildren, Maverick, Ryan, Rylan, Lauryn, Brayden and Brody; and extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Brookdale and Community Hospice for the love and care shown to their mother.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Clay Manos. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Stanley family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.