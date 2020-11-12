Margaret Wells

Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Showers and thundershowers in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. High near 75F. SW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.