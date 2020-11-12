Margaret Wells

Margaret Louise Wells
COINJOCK - Margaret Louise Wells, age 73, of Coinjock, NC died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at The Citadel of Elizabeth City. Born in Nash County, NC on May 31, 1947 to the late William J. Wells and Frances Melvin Wells, she retired from BB&T and was a Baptist by faith.
She is survived by a daughter, Diana Vick Pittman (Robert. J.) of Coinjock, NC; a son, Tim Vick (Jill) of Currituck, NC; and two grandchildren, Bailey Vick of Currituck, NC and Dustin Newsome of Coinjock, NC.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Laurel Memorial Gardens on Friday, November 13, 2020, officiated by Minister Wayne Twiford. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is in charge of arrangements. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.