Margaret Wilkins Garrenton

Margaret Virginia Wilkins Garrenton
COINJOCK - Margaret Virginia Wilkins Garrenton, age 90, of 165 South Waterlily Road, Coinjock, NC died Monday, June 8, 2020 at her niece's residence. She was born May 12, 1930 in Norfolk, VA to the late Joseph Daniel Wilkins and Neva Swain Wilkins and was the widow of William Thurlo Garrenton. She was a homemaker and a member of Coinjock Baptist Church.
She is survived by two grandsons; and five great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by a son, William "Billy" Garrenton; and two sisters, Jeannine Merrell and Susie Wilkins.
The family thanks Albemarle Home Care and Hospice for their care and support of Margaret.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Lindsey Cemetery in Barco, NC with the Rev. Dr. Walter Black officiating. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Garrenton family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.