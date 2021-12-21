Margarine Corbin
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Margarine Corbin will be Thursday December 23, 2021 at 1:00 at Holy Trinity Church. Visitation will be Wednesday December 22, 2021 at Stallings funeral home.
Margarine is the daughter of the late Rosamae And Walter White. She, at a early age, professed her faith in knowing Christ at Bethel AME Zion Church. She had a beautiful smile and a lovely spirit.
She leaves to cherish her memories: four daughters; Rosemary Pettus (Johnnie deceased), Rubell White Christiani (Eustace), Deborah Boykin (Juan), Tracy Adams (Terry), three sons Bryant Stokley Jr (ElviaGurra), Antoine Stokley (Carrie), Tyrese Stokley, step children Tara Carter, Cecil Trent and Carl Elliott, sisters Gladys Stokley, Teresa Kee, Annette Jordan, Juanita Mitchelle godsister, Aunts Polly and Jean, Uncle Benjamin, special niece Doreen Stokley, Spiritual Godson Tyrone Cox, 43 grandchildren, 64 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Margarine is preceded in death by her mother and father three sisters Daisy Eason, Doris Kee, Shirley Moore, her husband Jay Corbin.