Marguerite “Billie” F. Forbes, age 91, of 1311 South Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, December 19, 2022. She was born on December 22, 1930 in Camden County, NC to the late Burnice Bray Forbes and Nina Brockett Forbes and was the widow of Gideon “Gid” B. Forbes, whom she was married to for nearly 60 years. Ms. Forbes graduated from Elizabeth City High School in Elizabeth City, NC on June 3, 1949. She was employed by Carolina Telephone and Telegraph Company in Elizabeth City where she retired after thirty-three years of service. She enjoyed reading, traveling, spending time with her family, crocheting, needlepoint, and she especially enjoyed playing cards with the “girls”. She was a longtime, faithful member of Corinth Baptist Church, a member of the Golden Circle Class of Corinth Baptist Church, a member of Eureka Lodge No. 317 A.F. & A.M., and a member of the Grand Chapter of NC Order of the Eastern Star Elizabeth City Chapter No. 44 for sixty-one years. She is survived by two sisters, Miriam F. Jeralds (Melvin), of Camden, NC, Susie F. Berry (George Benny), of Camden, NC; one brother, Allen B. Forbes (Ella Lee), of Ashland, VA. She is survived by a very special caregiver and niece, Renee B. Wilder (Wayne), of Edenton, NC and other nieces, Paula J. Harrison (F.D.) of Camden, NC and Leanne F. Tipton of Henrico, VA. She is survived by nephews, Greg Berry (Angel) of Washington, NC and Craig Forbes (Kim) of Chesapeake, VA. She is also survived by many extended family members, including Patricia Hutson (C.J.) of Shawboro, NC, Cindy Marshall of Elizabeth City, NC, Faye Perry (Brian) of Riddle, NC, Curtis Forbes (Lois) of Hampton, VA, Stevie Forbes (Chrissy) of Riddle, NC, and several great nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by nieces, Darlene J. Bartlett and Bonnie Henderson; by nephews, Preston Forbes and Calvin Forbes. Also, predeceased by brothers-in-law, Tran Forbes, Leslie Forbes, Preston Forbes and sister-in-law, Helen F. Midgett. A special thank you to Albemarle Home Care Hospice, Dr. Michael Sutton and staff, Frances Forbes, Julia Glass, and Mona Farrow, who helped with her care during her time of sickness. Sincere appreciation to her neighbors, friends, and church family for the many visits, cards, and food provided for the family. A funeral service will be held at Twiford Memorial Chapel on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Greg Carr and Chaplain Scott Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home lobby following the service. Donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105/stjude.org or to Corinth Baptist Church, 1035 Hwy 17, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Forbes family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.