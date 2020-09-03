Marian Cahoon

Marian Estelle McNeal Cahoon
CHESAPEAKE - Marian Estelle McNeal Cahoon, 72 of Chesapeake, VA, departed from this earthly life on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Greenbrier Health and Rehabilitation Center, Chesapeake, VA.
Her loving family will forever cherish her memories and celebrate her life on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m at the South Mills Ruritan Club, South Mills, NC.
Marian was born the daughter of the late William P. McNeal and the late Annie Bell McNeal on December 1, 1947. She was a long time employee of General Foam in Norfolk, VA as a sewing machine operator. She loved being with family, especially her grandchildren.
She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories: four children, Tammy Norris (Kevin), Donna Filbin, Wendell Cahoon and William Cahoon; five grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; her siblings, Barbara, Susie, Milli, Saranne and David; also several nieces, & nephews who dearly loved her and she them. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Cahoon family.