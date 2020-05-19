Marian Hopkins Greico

Marian Odella Hopkins Greico
ELIZABETH CITY - Marian Odella Hopkins Greico, 73 of 916 Bartlett Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, May 15, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born September 4, 1946 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Tilton Luther Hopkins and Eunice May Turner Hopkins and was the wife of Johnnie Anthony Greico, Jr. of the residence. She had been an assistant manager with Dollar General and attended Fountain of Life Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Chad Greico and Mike Greico both of Elizabeth City, NC; two sisters, Phyllis Gray and Judy Wilson both of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Bobby Hopkins of Elizabeth City, NC; and two grandchildren, Blake Greico and Tatum Greico. She was also pre-deceased by two sisters, Darlene Russell and Karen Smithson.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Mr. Randy Masters officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Homes, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Greico family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.