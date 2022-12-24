Marian W. Stokes

Marian Clements Warren Stokes, age 80, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Rocky Mount, NC on October 18, 1942 to the late Burnice Warren, Jr. and Daphne Bartholomew Warren, she was the widow of Thomas William Stokes. Marian was very active in her community and volunteered for a number of organizations including serving as treasurer for the Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association (ECHNA), president and board member for the Pelican Pointe HOA, and with the annual Ghost Walk. She loved the beach, especially the Outer Banks. She is survived by a daughter, Kristen Trice (Christopher) of Kennesaw, GA; a son, Warren Stokes of Duluth, GA; two sisters, Susan Touchberry of Elizabeth City, NC and Jane Von Schaaf of Smithfield, NC; three grandchildren, Holden, Corbin, and Presley Trice; and her great friend, Janet Duncan. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Pineview Cemetery, 781 E. Raleigh Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC 27803. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Memorial donations may be made in Marian’s name to the Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association, P. O Box 297, Elizabeth City, NC 27907 or to the Food Bank of the Albemarle, 109 Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Stokes family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.

