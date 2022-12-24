Marian W. Stokes

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Marian Clements Warren Stokes, age 80, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Rocky Mount, NC on October 18, 1942 to the late Burnice Warren, Jr. and Daphne Bartholomew Warren, she was the widow of Thomas William Stokes. Marian was very active in her community and volunteered for a number of organizations including serving as treasurer for the Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association (ECHNA), president and board member for the Pelican Pointe HOA, and with the annual Ghost Walk. She loved the beach, especially the Outer Banks. She is survived by a daughter, Kristen Trice (Christopher) of Kennesaw, GA; a son, Warren Stokes of Duluth, GA; two sisters, Susan Touchberry of Elizabeth City, NC and Jane Von Schaaf of Smithfield, NC; three grandchildren, Holden, Corbin, and Presley Trice; and her great friend, Janet Duncan. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Pineview Cemetery, 781 E. Raleigh Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC 27803. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Memorial donations may be made in Marian’s name to the Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association, P. O Box 297, Elizabeth City, NC 27907 or to the Food Bank of the Albemarle, 109 Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Stokes family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
