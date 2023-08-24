Marie Phillips Sheffield Tyler, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2023, at her residence. Marie was 83 years old at the time of her passing. Marie had a remarkable career journey, starting as a manager for Sears Credit Department during her early years. Later, she worked as a jeweler and part-time bookkeeper until her illness forced her to retire. Marie enjoyed spending quality moments with her family and her beloved Scottish Terriers. Born in Pink Hill, North Carolina, Marie was a native of Virginia Beach and later became a cherished member of the communities of Kill Devil Hills and Rich Square. Following the passing of her loving husband, Thomas W. Tyler, she settled in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where she built meaningful connections and friendships. Marie's warm presence and kind-hearted nature will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Marie leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. She is survived by her two daughters, Tamela T. Powers of Elizabeth City, NC, and Tracey T. Church (Eric) of Norfolk, VA; two sons, Thomas W. Tyler, Jr. (Kathy) of Fayetteville, NC, and Terry C. Tyler (Jo Anne) of Daytona Beach, FL. Marie is also survived by her sister, Iris Dipietro, and brother, Carroll Sheffield (Nancy). Marie's loving spirit lives on through her ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Marie is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Thomas W. Tyler, with whom she shared over forty years of love and companionship, her parents, George Washington Sheffield and Hellen Wallace Phillips Sheffield, as well as her brother, George Sheffield. Marie Phillips Sheffield Tyler's departure from this world leaves an immense void in the hearts of her family and friends. Her unwavering love, compassion, and dedication to her loved ones will forever be cherished. May her soul find eternal peace and may her memory live on in the hearts of all who knew her. A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Chad Thomas officiating. There will be reception immediately following the funeral service at Corinth Baptist Church, 1305 Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Burial will take place at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Rich Square, NC, at 2:00 p.m. Prior to the funeral, a visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday evening, August 24, 2023 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Marie’s service will be live streamed. Visit her obituary page at www.TwifordFH.com to view the live stream. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Tyler family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
