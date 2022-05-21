Marilyn A. Meads

Marilyn Austin Meads of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, passed peacefully to the other shore on May 18 at home with her family by her side. Marilyn was born on April 14, 1929 in Frisco, North Carolina on Hatteras Island. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Jeannie Meads (Ted) and Katherine Meads (Steve); her grandson, John Stolarczyk (Kathy); her sister, Verna Wall; many beloved nieces and nephews; and a tortoise shell cat appropriately named Mischief. She was preceded in death by Father Julian Haywood Austin, Mother Mary Catherine Dobson Austin, Husband Thomas Ray Meads, and Brother Julian Haywood Austin, Jr. Marilyn shared fascinating stories of her time as a lighthouse keeper’s daughter on the Outer Banks. As a child, she eagerly led tours up the 214 steps of the Body Island Lighthouse. Marilyn was an accomplished fisherwoman and shared her valuable tips for surf casting with her daughters and their friends. Marilyn was a long-time employee of Albemarle Builders where she enjoyed interacting with customers and her work mates. She was a faithful participant in the Red Hat and Sophisticated Lady luncheons which she looked forward to each month. The family gratefully acknowledges the loving care of CNAs Gloria Dance, Sharon Meads, and Charlene Powers during Marilyn’s illness. Also, the family appreciated the outstanding guidance and service of Albemarle Home Care and Hospice. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Taylor officiating. Friends and relatives will be received at the home of Jeannie Meads, 440 Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Meads family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
