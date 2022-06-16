Marilyn Jean Butler, 87 of Elizabeth City, NC passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Marilyn was born in Rutland, Vermont on January 8, 1935. Much of her childhood was spent playing on a farm in Orwell, Vermont, before moving to Norfolk, Virginia. She is survived by her loving husband Donnie Butler; her daughters, sons-in-law, stepdaughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a sister. Marilyn was preceded in death by parents Frank and Mary McCroary; her precious sons, Harold, Michael, and Garrett Corlett, Jr. Marilyn retired from Maryview Hospital where she worked as a medical secretary. She was a compassionate, fun-loving, and caring person who loved to prepare meals and gifts for her family. She was funny and genuinely enjoyed the simple pleasures in life and spending time with those she loved. She also loved her little four-legged girl Molly. Marilyn always made you feel better for having spent time with her and her infectious optimism. She enjoyed picking crabs, strawberry picking, and bird watching on her porch. She found true joy in cooking and baking. She was famous for her homemade pickles. She also made candied nuts and fresh bread as gifts to others. To many of her grandchildren, she was known as Gramma Pig from her years of collecting ceramic pigs. She was a blessing in our lives and will be truly missed. Forever in our hearts. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Scott Davis officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the funeral home lobby. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Butler family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
