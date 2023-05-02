...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Marilyn Louise Jordan Roberson (Pete), started her life journey 70 years ago on April 6, 1953 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina to the late Catherine Jordan. She was called to her heavenly home on Monday, April 24, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from the Old Ship of Zion Missionary Baptist Church 629 Buckelew Ave, Monroe Township, NJ 08831. Viewing will be from 10:00am to 11:00am;service to follow. Marilyn will be forever loved and missed by her Husband, (Robert Jr) James W. Roberson Jr., of 49 years. Her Children, Brandon K. Roberson (Stacey), Brittany K. Roberson (Darnell). One Granddaughter, Brooklyn K. Roberson. Her Sisters Rev. Mattie Jordan-McMurren (Rev. Grady), Claudia V. Jordan and Shirley Bogues.
