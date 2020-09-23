Marilynn Patricia Barcliff
ELIZABETH CITY - Marilynn Patricia Barcliff entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Celebration of life service will take place on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, NC. at 1:00 pm. You may watch the service live at www.beachrivers.com. Viewing will take place on Thursday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home.
Marilynn leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Eugenia Barcliff and Eureka Barcliff; three sisters, Juanita Anderson, Martha Barcliff and Alfreda Leigh; brother, William Barcliff, Sr.; three grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
You may sign the on-line guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Barcliff family.