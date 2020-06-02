Marion Goodman

Marion H. Goodman
EDENTON - Marion Harrell Cross Goodman, 88, died peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Chowan County on July 21, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Rodney Tuttle Harrell, Sr. and Bessie Leary Harrell. A graduate of Edenton High School, she attended the Women's College of the University of North Carolina, and retired from the Edenton-Chowan Public School System. Marion enjoyed gardening, volunteering, cooking, and her time with children and family. She loved Edenton Aces football and attended every game for many years. She and her second husband, Livy, were two of the Edenton Steamers biggest fans. In earlier years she was a member of Edenton Baptist Church, and later, St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Through the years, Marion was called upon many times to direct or assist in weddings and was the first to help when a friend was in need. Simply put, she loved helping people more than anything.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas C. Cross, Jr.; second husband, Livingstone T. Goodman, Jr.; and her three brothers, Robert S. Harrell (Janie), J. Scott Harrell, Sr. (Beverly and Shirley), and Rodney T. Harrell, Jr. (Joyce).
Surviving are her sons, Thomas C. Cross, III (Janet), Rodney L. Cross, David W. Cross (Darlene), and Martin R. Cross (Kelly); grandchildren, Meredith C. Watts (Brian), Danielle C. Clarke (Brian), Thomas C. Cross, IV (Alexa), Deanna T. Cross, and Emily G. Cross; and great-grandchildren, John, Collins, and Caleb. Also surviving are Livy's children and their families, Barbara Goodman (Lee Shaler), Geoff Goodman (Jane); grandchildren, Jesse Watts (Brian), and Billy Dalton; great-grandchildren, Kate, Aaron, and Chris; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A private service of commitment to her place of rest will be held for the immediate family. When restrictions associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic have been lifted, there will be a service held to Celebrate her Life, and those arrangements when made will be announced by the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to the Edenton Historical Commission, 505 S. Broad Street, or to the Edenton-Chowan Educational Foundation, P.O. 206, both in Edenton, NC 27932.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.