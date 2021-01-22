Marjorie Barnard Townes, age 78, of Oxon Hill, MD died on January 17, 2021 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Currituck County, NC on May 29, 1942 to the late Queenie Barnard. Her husband Melvin Townes preceded her in death in 2008. She is survived by her only son, Brian Barnard, daughter-in-law, Valerie Barnard of Columbia, MD, grandsons, Brian Barnard, Jr. of Dallas, TX and Chancellor Barnard of Columbia, MD, and a hosts of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 25, 2012 at 11:30am at Howell Funeral Home in Jessup,MD.
