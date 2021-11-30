Marjorie Fields

Marjorie Perry Fields
HERTFORD - Marjorie Perry Fields, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in Bradley Creek Health Center, Wilmington, NC.
She was born in Perquimans County, N.C. on December 9, 1928 to the late Stephen Toniel Perry and Pauline Deans Perry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Perry Fields; and two brothers, Gerald and Stephen Perry.
Surviving is her son, George Bradley Fields and wife, Anne, of Wilmington; grandchildren, Kacey Cox and wife Amy of Cary, NC (great grandchildren Eli, Campbell and Bodhi), and Kimberly Davis and husband Sherrod of Baltimore MD., and one sister Janice Winslow and husband Billy of Hertford NC. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews for whom she had very special affection.
"Margie Lou" as she was affectionately known back home, attended East Carolina University and served the farmers of Perquimans County for years as NC Extension Service secretary before moving to Wilmington in the early 1980's. She continued her employment with the NC Extension Service in New Hanover County until her retirement. Never one to have much interest in "kicking back", she then joined the staff at Winter Park Presbyterian Church and served as a much beloved church secretary until well into her eighties. She is very fondly remembered by those fortunate enough to have enjoyed her world famous fried chicken, usually served with mac and cheese and butterbeans!
Marjorie's faith was strong and most recently she was a member of Wrightsville United Methodist Church. She grew up in New Hope Methodist Church in New Hope, NC before a very active membership in Hertford Methodist Church while raising her family in Hertford, NC. She was active for years in the Wilmington Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and served on the Patient Advocacy Council for Cherry Hospital in Goldsboro, NC.
The family would like to extend special appreciation to the staff at Cambridge Village in Wilmington, the care providers of Interim Healthcare, the staff at Bradley Creek Health Care and Lower Cape Fear LifeCare.
A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, December 11th, at 2:00 p.m. in the Mullen Cemetery, New Hope community of Perquimans County, and will be conducted by The Reverend Gene Tyson. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the fellowship hall of Hertford United Methodist Church immediately following the graveside service.
Memorial gifts may be made to either the National Alliance on Mental Illness (donate.nami.org) or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare (LifeCare.org).
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.