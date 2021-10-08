Marjorie Frances Joyner 92 died on Tuesday October 2, 2021 in Carrollton Assisted Living, Fayetteville, N. C. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2:00 P. M. in Pleasant Branch Baptist Church, Powells Point, N. C. Condolences may be made to the family at.www.robinsonfuneralandcremation.com. A. C. Robinson & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 1100 Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, N. C., is assisting the Joyner and connected families.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.