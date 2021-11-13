Marjorie Inscho

Marjorie O. Inscho
ELIZABETH CITY - Marjorie Odetta Inscho, age 89, of Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at The Citadel. Born in Darwin, IL on October 7, 1932 to the late John A. Keaton and Ethel Wingler Keaton, she was the widow of Hugh S. Inscho. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother and sister and will be deeply missed by her family.
She is survived by three daughters, Ramona Smith of Elizabeth City, Pamela Herrington of Indiana, and Brenda Lindstrom and husband Bill of Alabama; a son, Geoffrey Inscho and wife Darlene of Ohio; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and siblings, Patty Jo Brenton and Kenneth R. Keaton both of Florida.
A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, VA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Inscho family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.