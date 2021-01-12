Marjorie Katherine Dorko

Marjorie “Margie” Katherine Dorko passed away peacefully and was ushered directly into the arms of her Lord Jesus on Thursday, January 7, 2021. She was predeceased by her loving husband, George. Together they raised three wonderful children, Barbara Lobetti (Joey), Michael Dorko (Tammy), and Connie Ziegler (Mark). She is also survived by two grandsons that she adored and had a strong hand in helping to raise, Justin Grimes (Katelyn) and Cody Cross. She had a long career at Van’s Pizza and at Magic Suds. To know Margie was to love her. She was a loving and nurturing Mom and Grandmother and cherished time with family and friends. Margie was funny and honest and always dependable. She loved doing ceramics, shopping, game books and Christian music. But more than any of that she loved her Lord, loved reading her Bible and learning more of the Word by listening to sermons. Today Margie is with the One who created her; and although we will miss her dearly, we will see her again in heaven. Out of concern for everyone’s safety at this time, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Dorko family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
