Marjorie Meads Cullipher, 99, of Kill Devil Hills, NC, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Spring Arbor of The Outer Banks, where she made her home for the past fourteen years. A native of Elizabeth City, NC, she was born on April 4, 1924, to the late Willie White Meads and Bennie Irvin Meads. A true southern lady and homemaker, Marjorie took great pride in caring for her family, especially her husband Wesley, whom she lovingly supported once he returned home from the war. Marjorie was a lifelong member of City Road United Methodist Church and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary of Elizabeth City. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Worsley and her husband Carl "Pogie" Worsley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Brown Cullipher; and three sisters, Audrey Ziegler, Selma Cahoon, and Marian Gallop. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Old Hollywood Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to City Road United Methodist Church (https://cityroadec.nccumc.net/) or the NC State College of Veterinary Medicine (https://cvm.ncsu.edu/giving/). Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
