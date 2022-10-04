...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Mark Cromwell Garrett, age 72, of Moyock, NC died on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Portsmouth, VA on March 27, 1950 to the late Philip Melvin Garrett and Margaret McCoy Garrett, he was the loving husband of thirty-eight years to Patricia Davis Garrett. Mark served in the U. S. Coast Guard Reserves, was a farmer by trade (he farmed for many years with his father) and was a devoted Christian who was very involved with his church, especially behind the scenes helping with church projects. He loved boating and going out to eat with friends. Mark was the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Memorial Cemetery of Moyock, Inc., the former owner of Anchor Marine Construction in Nags Head, former co-owner of Moyock Storage Company, and retired from Nova Chemicals in Chesapeake, VA. In addition to his wife, Patricia, he is survived by a daughter, Makenzie Garrett; a sister, Celeste Flora; and a host of extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor James Harrington officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Moyock Cemetery. Mark’s service will be livestreamed at www.TwifordFH.com/warren-c-garrett. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to Sudan Shriners Childrens Hospital Fund, P.O. Drawer 12829, New Bern, NC 28561. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Garrett family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
