Mark Gass, Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY - Mark Kuebler Gass, Jr., age 84, died at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Born in Sunbury, PA on August 1, 1938 to the late Mark Kuebler Gass and Myrtle Haines Gass, he was married to Frances Musser Gass for sixty-four years.
Mark graduated from Gettysburg College in 1960 with a degree in biology and after completing the ROTC program, he entered the U.S. Air Force, achieving the rank of Captain at Pope Air Force Base, NC. Mark served as Air Police Squadron Commander and Assistant Director of Security and Law Enforcement. He became a Special Agent in the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 1965 to 1988, assigned primarily as Senior Resident Agent at Elizabeth City, NC.
A member of City Road United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, Mark served on the Administrative Board and as Chairman of the Security and Finance committees. He was a Commissioner for the Elizabeth City Housing Authority and a member of the Pasquotank County Solid Waste / Landfill Committee.
Mark was a faithful Red Cross blood donor, giving a total of 141 pints. He initiated and served as Chairman of blood drives for the Weeksville Lions Club of which he was a member for twelve years. He was an advocate for and frequent visitor to state parks. He loved nature and the outdoors, as demonstrated by his enthusiasm for fly and surf fishing (in particular with the Dixie Anglers Fishing Team) and by the awards his dogs received for breed and obedience. Recently, he became a friend of monarch butterflies, growing varieties of milkweed for the caterpillars and providing protection for the butterflies as they emerged from the chrysalis.
Mark is further survived by his daughter Gretchen Moody (Walter) of Winchester, VA; son, Mark K. Gass, III (Cindy) of Cary, NC; brother, Jacob H. Gass of Pennsylvania; and five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Samuel, Hannah, Nathanael and Anna.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at City Road United Methodist Church with Rev. Sylvia Collins-Ball officiating. A visitation will be held at 5:00 - 6:30 PM on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the City Road United Methodist Church roof fund in Mark's name.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Gass family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
