Mark Turner

Mark A. Turner
ELIZABETH CITY - Mark Alden Turner, age 61, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at his home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on July 19, 1960 to Carlton Kentwood Turner and the late Nancy Flow Turner, he was the husband of Wrenn Trotman Turner for thirty-eight years. Mark was a member of Newbegun United Methodist Church and was the the owner of Cycle Gallery, Inc. He absolutely loved fishing, especially when going for striper and offshore fishing, and was obsessed with the water. In his younger years, he had a passion for cycling.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his daughter, Lauren Alden Turner; his son, Cade Barrett Turner and wife Samantha; a grandson, Camden Lee Turner; two brothers, Forrest Turner and wife Barbara and Carl Turner and wife Kitty; nieces and nephews, Allie and husband Eric, Ashton and husband Brandon, Carlton, Nancy, Anna, Robert, Jacqueline, and Joseph; great nephews, Evan and Waylon; his step-mother, Margaret G. Turner; his mother-in-law, Beverly Trotman; and a cousin, Sandra P. Blaise.
The family extends a special thank you to the Weeksville Volunteer Fire Department, the Pasquotank Sherriff's Department, and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services for their assistance and quick response.
A memorial service will be held at New Life Assembly of God, 1958 N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC with the Rev. Clay Manos and the Rev. Casey Estler officiating at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Memorial donations may be made to the Dream Hunting and Fishing Program, c/o Terry Boyce, 809 Westwood Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Turner family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.