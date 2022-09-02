Markham Keith Childree, Jr., age 40, of Edenton, NC died on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home. Born in Portsmouth, VA on July 25, 1982 to Markham Keith Childree and Lori Vellines Childree, he was a fantastic carpenter. Music was his passion and he played both guitar and drums. Sharing his unique voice brought him great personal joy and he loved performing, often volunteering for benefit engagements to help others. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by a daughter, Jocelyn Childree of Newark, DE; two sisters, Holly M. Childree-Leonardson (Peter) of Portsmouth, VA, and Hope E. Childree-Smith (Eric) of Alpharetta, GA; a brother, Matthew L. Childree of Wilmington, NC; and a large extended family. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Minister Kevin Reiver officiating. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Childree family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome.
