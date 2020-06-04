Marlene Dietrich Brickous
HERTFORD - Mrs. Marlene Dietrich Brickous 83 of Hertford died Friday, March 29, 2020 while resting at the Edenton House Edenton, NC.
Celebration of Life will take place June 6,2020 at 11am at Cedarwood Cemetery Hertford, NC. Viewing and visitation will take place Friday from 5pm until 7pm at Horton's Funeral Home and Cremations
She leaves to cherish her two children, Jane Brickous (Guy) of Atlantic City, NJ, Larry Brickous (Kathy) of Hertford, NC; two grandchildren, Lakisha Brickous of Durham, NC and Sharnae Brickous of Greensboro, NC; great grandchildren, Janiqua Brickous, Taikeise Brickous and Furbaby (Midnight) of Durham NC; and a host of family and friends.
