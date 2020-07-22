Marlys Kinne

Marlys Mae Scofield Kinne
HERTFORD - Marlys Mae Scofield Kinne, 84, of Hertford, NC passed into eternity with her heavenly Father on Monday, July 20th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born February 1, 1936 in Hastings, Nebraska, to Clifford and Selma Scofield, who predeceased her.
She is survived and greatly missed by her loving husband of 62 years, Lt Col Theodore Kinne (Ret), and her daughter, Michelle Meekins (Sonny) of Virginia Beach, and son, Scott Kinne (Brenda) of Burke, VA, as well as four grandchildren: Samantha Kay (Ian), Tyler Kinne, Evan Meekins, and Jared Meekins. She is also survived by a brother, Gary Scofield (Bonnie) of Richland, WA, a nephew, Bryce Scofield (Karen), and an aunt, Janette Dykeman.
Marlys graduated from Richland High School in Washington and attended Washington State University. When she met her husband, she was working for the Hanford Atomic Energy Commission. Marlys and Ted traveled the world during his Army career and in retirement, when they moved to Albemarle Plantation, where she enjoyed playing and teaching bridge, and delivering Meals on Wheels.
The family wishes to express their appreciation and thanks to Albemarle Home Care & Hospice for their kindness and care during their time of need.
A private celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Marlys' name to the Hertford Open Door Food Pantry.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.