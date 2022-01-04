Marsha Gregory

Marsha Dixon Gregory
EDENTON - Marsha Dixon Gregory, 68, of 2012 Rocky Hock Road, died Monday, January 3, 2022 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Mrs. Gregory was born in Franklin, VA on June 22, 1953, and was the daughter of Jackie Hall Dixon of Edenton and the late Charles Thomas "C.T." Dixon, Jr.
A graduate of Mitchell's Beauty School, she had worked as a beautician, as a bookkeeper for both Leary Brothers Storage and Edenton Shell Station, and as clerk at Byrum's Gift Shop. Also employed in the family businesses, she had managed Dixon's Saw Shop. Most recently she worked as a real estate broker with All Seasons Realty.
A member of Macedonia Baptist Church, she had been the cheerleading coach at both Chowan and Lawrence Academies. And later in life, she was the head cheerleader attending her grandson's ballgames.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of nearly 48 years, Thomas E. Gregory; her daughter, Jennifer Gregory Spivey (husband, Kelly, and their sons, Jacob Thomas, Graham Dixon, and Layton Paul Spivey) of Washington, NC; her sister, Teresa D. Bateman (husband, Ray), and her brother, Randy Dixon, all of Edenton.
A memorial service will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by her former pastor and longtime friend, Rev. Bob Young. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service, or all other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.
