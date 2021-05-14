Marshall Erwin Caddy, 70, of the New Hope community of Hertford, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Mr. Caddy was born in Pasquotank County on September 30, 1950, and was the son of the late Marvin Caddy and Willie Hurdle "Bill" Caddy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Marshall Hugh Caddy, and by a brother, Marvin Hugh Caddy. A farmer for 30 years, he later worked as a heavy equipment operator with Outer Banks Contractors, as a salesman with Coastal Chevrolet for many years, and finally was employed with Winks Store in Kitty Hawk. A member of New Hope United Methodist Church, he was a Mason and enjoyed membership in Perquimans Masonic Lodge #106. Surviving are his daughter, Tina Caddy Chappell (husband, Laurence); a brother, John Quinton Caddy (wife, Joanne); and two grandsons, Matthew and Joshua Chappell, all of Hertford. A graveside memorial service will be held Monday at 3:00 p.m. in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, and will be conducted by Pastors Greg Brinson and Carroll Bundy. Friends may visit with the family at the graveside immediately following the service on Monday, and other times at Tina and Laurence's home, 1777 New Hope Road, Hertford. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.