Martha Durham

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 7 to 10 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ELIZABETH CITY - Our family and community lost a beloved member on Sunday, September 25 when Martha Jean Durham of Elizabeth City, NC went home to be with the Lord. Jean lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and pillar of her church. She was a shining example of what it means to be God's hands and feet in the community, and she will be remembered by those who loved her as one of the strongest, hardest-working, most-caring women there's ever been. Jean dearly loved her Savior, her family, her church community, and cooking some of the best fried chicken, pastry, collards, pecan pie & home-baked bread around. She was also a life-long UNC fan and seldom got as excited as she did following a UNC over Duke basketball victory; she especially loved watching her Tar Heels beat the Blue Devils and Coach K in his last home game and again in the 2022 NCAA Final Four.
Jean was born in Lucama, North Carolina on April 26, 1940 to Berry and Irene Tedder. She excelled in school and was the Valedictorian of her graduating class. She was also co-captain of her high school basketball team for three years, and was appointed to the All-Wilson County First team for her sophomore, junior and senior years after being appointed to the All-Wilson County second team her freshman year. After graduation, Jean married Bill Durham on September 20, 1958, and their only child, Barry Stephen Durham, was born on January 19, 1960.
Jean always excelled with numbers and held various bookkeeping positions at IBM, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Supak and Sons where she originally began in shipping and receiving before advancing to become their executive bookkeeper. From there, she joined the family auto repair and radiator business where she kept the finances (and Bill and Steve) straight. One might even suggest that she was the one most largely responsible for the business's prosperity. She was also the Treasurer for Berea Baptist Church for more than 20 years and was a very active member of her community. Led by her servant-heart, she volunteered with her church, Meals on Wheels, and Albemarle Hospital. She was also president of the Elizabeth City Shrinettes and Auxiliary Fund-raising Chairman of the Pasquotank Providence Volunteer Fire Department.
In recent years, Jean headed the kitchen committee at church and would frequently bake meals and bread for her church family members who were ill or shut-in. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters, especially during their trips to the beach, and visiting with her granddaughter's family. She thoroughly enjoyed watching all of her great-granddaughters' adventures and shenanigans.
Jean is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bill Durham, and her son, Steve Durham, both of Elizabeth City, NC; her granddaughter & grandson-in-law, Jennifer & Jesse Martin, and her great-granddaughters, Ella and Aiden Martin, all of Wake Forest, NC; and her sisters, Mary Capps and Elgie Lamb of Wilson, NC, Laurene Holland of Kenly, NC, and Beulah Ferrell of Raleigh, NC. She was pre-deceased by her mother and father, Irene and Berry Tedder of Lucama, NC; her brother, Selby Tedder of Virginia Beach, VA; and her sisters, Carroll Bass of Kenly, NC and Margaret Garret of Monroe, NC. The visitation and funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 28 at Kenly Funeral Home in Kenly, North Carolina. A visitation will be held at 10:00am immediately followed by the funeral at 11:00am in the chapel. Burial will follow the service at Upper Black Creek Church cemetery in Lucama. An additional memorial service will be held at Berea Baptist Church on October 9, 2022 at 4:00pm. The family is at peace knowing their beloved wife, mother, and grandmother is now at home in the arms of her Heavenly Father. What a glorious moment that must have been.
