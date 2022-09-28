Martha Durham

Martha Jean Durham

ELIZABETH CITY - Our family and community lost a beloved member on Sunday, September 25 when Martha Jean Durham of Elizabeth City, NC went home to be with the Lord. Jean lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and pillar of her church. She was a shining example of what it means to be God's hands and feet in the community, and she will be remembered by those who loved her as one of the strongest, hardest-working, most-caring women there's ever been. Jean dearly loved her Savior, her family, her church community, and cooking some of the best fried chicken, pastry, collards, pecan pie & home-baked bread around. She was also a life-long UNC fan and seldom got as excited as she did following a UNC over Duke basketball victory; she especially loved watching her Tar Heels beat the Blue Devils and Coach K in his last home game and again in the 2022 NCAA Final Four.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.