Marvin Markham

Marvin E. Markham
COLUMBIA - Marvin Edward Markham, age 66, of Columbia, NC passed away peacefully at his mother's home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 after a courageous five year battle with cancer. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on August 31, 1955, he was the son of Mary Evelyn Tarkington Markham and the late Thomas Argustus Markham, Sr. Marvin grew up in Union United Methodist Church and spent his life in family farming. He was a volunteer fireman in Weeksville, a wild life enthusiast, and a big fan of N. C. State.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Heather Markham; three sisters, Louise Markham Taylor (Gene), Brenda Markham Schachle (Keith), and Karen Markham Askew (Tim); his sister-in-law, Linda Markham; a special little girl, Casey Ann Taylor; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Tommy Markham and a step-daughter, Amy M. Heath.
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Alencar and her staff at Virginia Oncology Associates, Dr. Mills at Sentara Radiation Oncology, the hospital staff, and Albemarle Home Care and Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Newbegun United Methodist Church with the Rev. Casey Estler officiating. Marvin's favorite color was red so we will be showing him love by wearing his color. The family will greet friends after the service on the grounds of the church and at other times at his mother's home, 604 Esclip Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. In lieu of flowers, please practice random acts of kindness in his memory. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Markham family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.