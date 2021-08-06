Marvyn Jon Siders, 85, of Camden, NC, passed away August 4, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, NC, mainly after a battle with leukemia. Marvyn was born in Ironton, Ohio, in 1936. His mother was Thelma McCrimmon Snider, and his father, Marvin B. Siders, was a World War II veteran. He talked fondly about his childhood: He loved the Ohio River, and he had many childhood friends he talked about all his life, including his best, life-long friends Don and Maxine Hall. Don met Marvyn when they were 12 growing up in Ironton, and they stayed friends for their entire lives. In 1956, Marvyn married Charlotte Kay (Johnson) Siders of Ashland, KY. Once Marvyn graduated from The Ohio State University and earned his commission as an officer in the USAF, he and Kay traveled extensively. After leaving Columbus, OH, they were sent to duty stations in Texas twice, California four times, Germany twice, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia, and Dayton, Ohio. Marvyn was an Electronic Warfare Officer and an Acquisition Management Officer. Although he might not tell people, along with having a Master’s degree, he was a highly distinguished and decorated veteran, serving in Vietnam and retiring as a Lt. Colonel. While living in Germany, Marvyn and Kay adopted their son John who passed away in November of 2020, and after returning to the states, they adopted their daughter Sabrina, of Raleigh, NC. John and Sabrina had many memories of their father, but mostly they would and will always be grateful for the loving generosity, security, and support Marvyn provided for them throughout all of their lives—he did this with intention, purpose, and love. Marvyn also had 1 grandson, Sebastian James Robert Duffy, whom he cherished. Sebastian says he knows how to do many things because of his Papa Siders. Over the years of Marvyn’s life, he loved to go sailing and camping with friends, and he enjoyed traveling all around the USA. Prior to having children, Marvyn and Kay traveled all through Europe—enjoying skiing in the Alps and seeing many European sites. Once they had children, they traveled as a family all over the United States going to many beautiful places. In 2000, after moving from the San Francisco Bay Area, Marvyn and Kay retired in Camden, NC, where they met several wonderful friends. Marvyn always enjoyed reading his car and gun magazines; he liked talking politics (even writing a few articles for the local newspaper), and he really enjoyed living next to the water. He was even part of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He enjoyed teaching his children and grandson how to be independent and how to repair and build things. Later in life, after Kay passed away in 2014, he met Elizabeth Winslow of Wilson, NC. They enjoyed the last several years together, even taking a road trip around a majority of the entire country! Marvyn is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother Jimmy. He is survived by his daughter Sabrina, grandson Sebastian, daughter-in-law Tara Siders, several nieces and a nephew, Elizabeth, and many wonderful friends and neighbors. All who knew Marvyn would speak about his generosity, strict adherence to the rules, and devotion to his friends and family. The family will hold a memorial service at Twiford Funeral home, Memorial Chapel, 405 Church Street in Elizabeth City, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7. 2021. A funeral is being planned for August 15, 2021 at Steen Funeral Home in Ashland, KY. More information will follow. Burial will be at Rose Hill Burial Park in Ashland (section E). Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Siders family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com .
