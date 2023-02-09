Mary Alice Brinn

HERTFORD - Mary Alice Cohoon Brinn, 97, died peacefully February 7, 2023. She was born September 13, 1925, to Burnice Ray Cohoon and Wilma Alexander Cohoon. Raised in Columbia (N.C.), she was a 1944 graduate of Columbia High School and a 1947 graduate of East Carolina Teacher's College with a degree in Home Economics. Following graduation, she taught at Perquimans High School, then departed to work as a Home Economist for Appalachian Power Company of Logan, W.Va. She subsequently served as a sales/demonstration representative for Hot Point appliances at major department stores in Chattanooga, Tn. She returned to North Carolina in 1949 where she married Rufus Timothy Brinn, a decorated Naval officer. She spent 26 years as a devoted military wife and mother of five, stationed around the United States and France. The family relocated to Rocky Mount, N.C. upon Tim's retirement. There, Mary Alice resumed her teaching career at Parker Middle School, part of the newly integrated Rocky Mount city school system. In 1978, Tim and Mary Alice moved to Tim's family home on Front Street in Hertford, N.C. She remained in Hertford until her death.
Mary Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Frederick Ludford Wilson Cohoon, her beloved husband, Rufus Timothy "Tim" Brinn, her daughter Harriett Lee Brinn, and her grandson, Rufus Timothy Brinn, III. Mary Alice is survived by four children, Rufus Timothy Brinn, Jr. (Kim), Claudius Ray Brinn (Gaye), Beverly Alexander Brinn, and Mary Martha Brinn Gray (John). She is survived by seven grandchildren: Joseph Stallings Brinn (Ashley), Kathrin Teal Samerigo (Sean), Hugh Timothy Brinn (Ashley), Alexander Ray Brinn (Ali), Lucille Chappell Lex (Jeremy), Mary Brinn Gray, and John Holt Gray. She is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren.
Throughout her life, Mary Alice touched the lives of many people, garnering their love and respect. Hundreds of middle school students learned life skills at Rocky Mount's Parker Middle School during her tenure there. She is still remembered by those Parker alums who made "egg in a frame" breakfasts and learned to greet the world with a firm handshake and eye contact. A charter member of the Perquimans County Restoration Association, she led the organization's major fundraising efforts for decades in support of the Newbold-White House. She did so as an organizer for the annual Garden Party and as a member of the New and Bold Decorators, a group of friends who assisted supporters with interior decorating and design in exchange for PCRA contributions.
She was active at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church serving in various capacities, including the Cemetery Restoration Committee, the Altar Guild and the Vestry. A board member of Historic Hertford, the Perquimans Art League, and a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer until age 94, she was selected as "Friend of the County" by Friends of the Perquimans County Library. The East Carolina Department of Family and Consumer Sciences also recognized her as an outstanding alumna. Her love, mentorship, and homemaking skills focused on her five children, preparing them for productive lives through their schooling, travels, and establishment of their own homes as adults. Whether riding an elephant in Thailand, swimming with dolphins in the Caribbean, or creating table decorations for a special event, Mary Alice brought style and fun to all her endeavors.
The funeral will be at 2:00 on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 207 S. Church St., Hertford, N.C. with The Rev. Robert Beauchamp officiating. The family will receive friends in the Parish Hall following the service. The family would like to thank her physicians Robert Earl Lane and Joe Haskett, and her caregivers, who enabled Mary Alice to maintain a high-quality life with their extraordinary care, compassion, and support. The family encourages memorial donations to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, the Perquimans County Restoration Association 151 Newbold White Rd., Hertford, N.C. 27944 or Perquimans County Library 514 S. Church St., Hertford, N.C. 27944.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.