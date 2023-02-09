Mary Alice Brinn

HERTFORD - Mary Alice Cohoon Brinn, 97, died peacefully February 7, 2023. She was born September 13, 1925, to Burnice Ray Cohoon and Wilma Alexander Cohoon. Raised in Columbia (N.C.), she was a 1944 graduate of Columbia High School and a 1947 graduate of East Carolina Teacher's College with a degree in Home Economics. Following graduation, she taught at Perquimans High School, then departed to work as a Home Economist for Appalachian Power Company of Logan, W.Va. She subsequently served as a sales/demonstration representative for Hot Point appliances at major department stores in Chattanooga, Tn. She returned to North Carolina in 1949 where she married Rufus Timothy Brinn, a decorated Naval officer. She spent 26 years as a devoted military wife and mother of five, stationed around the United States and France. The family relocated to Rocky Mount, N.C. upon Tim's retirement. There, Mary Alice resumed her teaching career at Parker Middle School, part of the newly integrated Rocky Mount city school system. In 1978, Tim and Mary Alice moved to Tim's family home on Front Street in Hertford, N.C. She remained in Hertford until her death.

