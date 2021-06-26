Mary Ann Joseph

Mary Ann Gallop Joseph, age 87, of Camden, NC died on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Atlanta, GA on August 27, 1933 to the late Herman Gallop and Pansy Williams Gallop. She was the devoted wife of Albert Allen Joseph for 66 years. Mary Ann a life-long volunteer dedicated time to the Veterans Administration Hospital, Planned Parenthood, Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Center in Hampton, and Hospice. She attended the Unitarian Universalist Church. She was a loving mother of three; she is survived by a daughter, Susan Joseph (Thomas Bennett) of Scottsville VA; two sons, Albert Joseph (Kimberly) of Sioux Falls, SD and Andrew Joseph of Carrolton, VA; and three grandchildren; Austin Joseph, Elizabeth Young, and Troy Young. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 E. Church St., Elizabeth City, NC is assisting/serving the Joseph family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that you donate to a Hospice in your area.
