Mary Ann Jones Hollowell Parker, 86, of 201 Luke Street, Apt. 1, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Vidant Chowan Hospital. Mrs. Parker was born in Gates County on March 18, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Riddick and Lillian Hayes Jones. A homemaker, for many years while living in Hobbsville she was a member of Warwick Baptist Church, but since moving to Edenton had joined in the fellowship of Immanuel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Alex Claywood Hollowell, Sr. and Colin S. Parker; and by her 13 brothers and sisters, Rosa, Golden, Lillian, Purcell, Helen, Clyde, Willard, Mearl, Clifton, Edward, Frank, Vernon, and Carl. Surviving are two children, Gail Hollowell Spruill, and A.C. Hollowell, Jr., both of Edenton, and her “fur baby”, Rambo. A graveside funeral service will be held Monday, April 26th, at 2:00 p.m. in Warwick Baptist Church Cemetery, and will be conducted by longtime family friend, The Rev. Russell Blanchard. Friends may visit with the family in the social hall of the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge, 930-A Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.